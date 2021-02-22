Dwayne McDuffie Fans Celebrate Comics Icon’s Career on Anniversary of His Death
Dwayne McDuffie was a comics icon for his work on a number of books and shows. This weekend saw fans celebrate the man’s life on the anniversary of his passing. They Called Us Enemy won the award for diversity bearing his name this weekend. So, the wonderful work that he’s inspired and allowed to get recognition has been on the top of everyone’s mind. Most fans will know his work with Justice League, Static Shock, the DC Animated Universe, and Ben 10. But, what’s really been wonderful to see is fellow artists and creators paying tribute to a man who really pushed the boundaries on the types of stories that fans had access to before the modern era of streaming services. Check out some of the posts down below.
We lost Dwayne McDuffie ten years ago today. The world of comics and animation just isn't the same without him. pic.twitter.com/X3Tt2UTWxd— David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) February 21, 2021
The Dwayne McDuffie fund describes itself below You can donate here:
"Today, a Dwayne McDuffie gofundme campaign exists to continue his legacy. The funds raised here by his widow, Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie, are to help establish The Dwayne McDuffie Foundation, which will be a non-profit organization for awarding academic scholarships to diverse students. This gofundme also contributes to keeping Dwayne’s vision alive by, among other things, establishing and continuing prestigious awards in his name; creating, managing, and maintaining an archival website for research purposes; and providing artifacts for display in the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Diversity in entertainment is an on-going effort. In his all-too-brief lifetime, Dwayne McDuffie had only just begun his meaningful work that is left for us to continue. Thank you all in advance for your contributions and for sharing Dwayne’s vision."
What’s your favorite thing McDuffie worked on? Let us know down in the comments!
Photo Credit: Rodney Williams-Itier/Getty Images
Congratulations to the winner, nominees, and everyone who submitted their work to the 2020 #DwayneMcDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics. Watch the presentation here.
Please take this opportunity to contribute to https://t.co/M33At08b0h https://t.co/jirhIHCnTb pic.twitter.com/ZbWXFCrUuu— Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie (@mcdufferton) February 21, 2021
#DwayneMcDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics with @phillamarr hosting! 🙌🏆 Congratulations to all the nominees and this year’s Winner: They Called Us Enemy, Co-written by @GeorgeTakei 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/I6fVpHfcQD— ⭕️Neodiva2002- 🇺🇸 Eva ⎊ (@Neodiva2002) February 21, 2021
Embarrassed that I missed this last year. Just donated to help establish the Dwayne McDuffie Foundation, "a non-profit organization for awarding academic scholarships to diverse students." Please do check it out. https://t.co/1eG7gY3DwM— Greg Pak (@gregpak) February 21, 2021
Ten years ago today, we lost a legend. I’d never read this Dwayne McDuffie tribute comic—it’s perfect. Thank you for sharing, @mcdufferton, and please know how many of us are thinking of you & his many friends today. https://t.co/PI7xvuAnFi— Amy Dallen (@enthusiamy) February 21, 2021
#JusticeLeagueDoom dedication to #DwayneMcDuffie :’) pic.twitter.com/YHlpGnLi8T— Official Dwayne McDuffie Page (@DMcDuffiePage) February 21, 2021
Happy Dwayne McDuffie Day (Part 2: Death)
10 years later, and we still miss you.#DwayneMcDuffie #milestone #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dZBFz56v9h— Alex Phillips (@mypalalex1989) February 21, 2021
Winning the 2017 Dwayne McDuffie Award remains an absolute high point of my career. Consider donating to support diverse voices in comics. https://t.co/EUjl5gr6Vy— Ezra Claytan Daniels (@ezracdaniels) February 21, 2021
Congrats everyone! #DwayneMcDuffie https://t.co/n9MvqZc71s— Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) February 21, 2021