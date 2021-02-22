Dwayne McDuffie Fans Celebrate Comics Icon’s Career on Anniversary of His Death

Dwayne McDuffie was a comics icon for his work on a number of books and shows. This weekend saw fans celebrate the man’s life on the anniversary of his passing. They Called Us Enemy won the award for diversity bearing his name this weekend. So, the wonderful work that he’s inspired and allowed to get recognition has been on the top of everyone’s mind. Most fans will know his work with Justice League, Static Shock, the DC Animated Universe, and Ben 10. But, what’s really been wonderful to see is fellow artists and creators paying tribute to a man who really pushed the boundaries on the types of stories that fans had access to before the modern era of streaming services. Check out some of the posts down below.

We lost Dwayne McDuffie ten years ago today. The world of comics and animation just isn't the same without him. pic.twitter.com/X3Tt2UTWxd — David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) February 21, 2021

The Dwayne McDuffie fund describes itself below You can donate here:

"Today, a Dwayne McDuffie gofundme campaign exists to continue his legacy. The funds raised here by his widow, Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie, are to help establish The Dwayne McDuffie Foundation, which will be a non-profit organization for awarding academic scholarships to diverse students. This gofundme also contributes to keeping Dwayne’s vision alive by, among other things, establishing and continuing prestigious awards in his name; creating, managing, and maintaining an archival website for research purposes; and providing artifacts for display in the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Diversity in entertainment is an on-going effort. In his all-too-brief lifetime, Dwayne McDuffie had only just begun his meaningful work that is left for us to continue. Thank you all in advance for your contributions and for sharing Dwayne’s vision."

What’s your favorite thing McDuffie worked on? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo Credit: Rodney Williams-Itier/Getty Images