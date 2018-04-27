Election Day Looms in ‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Finale Synopsis

The election that will determine whether the future of Riverdale rests in the hands of Fred Andrews or Hermione Lodge will serve as the backdrop for next month’s Riverdale season 2 finale.

The CW has released the official synopsis for the episode, titled “Chapter Thirty-Five: Brave New World,” today.

In this week’s episode, Archie found himself kidnapped by the son of one of Hiram’s organized crime rivals, and when Hiram refused to lift a finger in Archie’s defense, it seems to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, once again turning the loyalties of Archie and Veronica against Hiram’s plans. As such, the episode centers on Archie working for his father’s campaign while Veronica tries to stop something her father is planning.

Things sound particularly dangerous for Betty, who “confronts her darkest demons.” That is an interesting way of saying things, since the week before, she found herself “face to face with the Black Hood,” the serial killer who this week’s episode strongly implies might actually be Hal Cooper, Betty’s father.

A “surprising announcement” from FP to Jughead and the Serpents could be amost anything, from getting together with Alice to the identity of the Black Hood to the decision to move out of town and pursue his ex-wife and daughter Jellybean, whose presence in season 3 has been teased by producers but not yet confirmed outright.

There are a lot of plots on Riverdale, and so that’s all the speculation we have for now. You can see the official synopsis below.

ELECTION DAY – With Fred (Luke Perry) trailing in the polls, Archie (KJ Apa) steps in to lend a hand in his dad’s mayoral campaign. Veronica (Camila Mendes) stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) latest scheme.

Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finalizes her emancipation from her mother, while FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a surprising announcement to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the Serpents. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts her darkest demons.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Steven A. Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Thirty-Five: Brave New World” will debut on May 16.