Eric Bauza’s Cause of Death Revealed By LA Medical Examiner

Voice actor and icon Eric Bauza died at the age of 46, and now we’re learning why. The news that Bauza passed away has hit the world of fandom hard, as his voice is synonymous with Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Bauza was just stepping into a whole new era of his career, thanks to the recent release of Warner Bros. ‘ Coyote vs. Acme movie, the latest Looney Tunes theatrical film. So it has been even more shocking and sudden to hear that he died at such a young age.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, as further details are coming out, it seems that Eric Bauza passed away due to the same kind of issue that threatens so many people around his age.

Warner Bros

According to Variety, Eric Bauza “died Sunday at his home as a result of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records.” If you don’t know what the term means, it’s basically complications with, or failure of, the heart due to prolonged issues from high blood pressure. As stated, it’s an issue that affects many middle-aged people, especially men. It’s also an affliction that can get overlooked or go unmanaged… until it’s too late.

As stated, Eric Bauza was just getting back into the spotlight. Coyote vs. Acme was the biggest Looney Tunes theatrical release in years, propelled by a Cinderella backstory. It overcame serious setbacks (like being shelved) to get released, and it was, in part, a testament to Bauza’s talent that it became a hit with a whole new generation of kids who have been almost exclusively raised on Disney characters.

Play video

The world of animation has truly lost a legend in Bauza, whose credits number in the hundreds. Beyond Looney Tunes, he voiced characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Scooby-Doo!, Ben 10, Rick and Morty, The Chipmunks, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DC, and Marvel animation, SpongeBob, Smurfs, and the hit Super Mario Bros. Movie series, to name a few. If you can’t see the point we’re making, that list of credits should make it clear: the animation industry (and all the childhoods it affects) now has a massive hole in it, with this single loss

R.I.P. Eric Bauza. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and fans in this time of mourning.