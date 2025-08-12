The Arrowverse was at a disadvantage at the beginning. With Warner Bros. having big plans for characters like Superman and Batman on the big screen, it didn’t want The CW to steal anyone’s thunder, forcing the Arrowverse to embrace B-list heroes like Green Arrow and Supergirl. Sure, The Flash was a household name, but he wasn’t on the level of the Dark Knight. The CW made do with what it had, handing the spotlight to characters that had never had it before, and it did pretty well for itself. However, it couldn’t pass up the opportunity to reference major DC characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the later seasons of the Arrowverse shows teased Batman by setting a portion of a crossover in Gotham City and introducing the hero’s cousin Kate Kane, it felt like another hero was around from the start. Here’s every major Green Lantern Easter egg in the Arrowverse.

1) Coast City

Coast City is a major location in DC Comics, being the home of Earth’s most famous Green Lantern, Hal Jordan. The Arrowverse shows mention Coast City from time to time, but it plays a significant role in Arrow Season 4 when Oliver Queen visits the town and knocks some heads ahead of his return to Starling City.

2) Ferris Air

Hal’s favorite pastime when he isn’t saving the world from extraterrestrial threats is flying. At one point, he works for Ferris Air, a company that his love interest, Carol Ferris, helps run. Ferris Air exists in the Arrowverse, being name-dropped several times, including when Team Flash makes reference to a pilot who works for the company going missing.

3) Obsidian

The Legends of Tomorrow spend their days protecting the timeline, but they almost always meet resistance wherever they go. In Season 2, they fight against the Justice Society of America, a team full of heavy hitters, including Stargirl, Commander Steel, and Vixen. However, the JSA’s most mysterious member, Obsidian, has a major connection to Green Lantern, being the son of Earth’s first Lantern, Alan Scott.

4) Hal Jordan

When Arrow spends time in Coast City, it outright confirms the existence of Hal in the Arrowverse. A man in a flight jacket shows up on screen, and it’s hard to miss the name “Jordan,” which is embroidered on the garment. While Hal never shows up to help the rest of the franchise’s heroes, there is another mention of him on The Flash, when Barry Allen visits his variant’s home and sees the Green Lantern’s name on the house phone.

5) Susan Williams

Oliver has plenty of love interests during his time on The CW, including Susan Williams, a reporter who has no problem coming after Star City’s mayor. In the comics, Susan doesn’t run around with Green Arrow, but she marries Hal’s brother, Jim. Unfortunately, Jim never shows up in the Arrowverse, so Susan may be on her own after breaking up with Oliver.

6) John “Stewart” Diggle

Despite John Diggle being an original character created for Arrow, it’s hard to ignore the connections between the character and one of Earth’s Green Lanterns, John Stewart. For starters, Diggle’s stepfather’s last name is Stewart, opening the green can of worms. Adding fuel to the fire is the mysterious box that shows up in front of Diggle in Arrow‘s finale. While the Arrowverse never confirms that the green glow is from a power ring, it’s safe to say that Diggle turned down the chance to work for the Guardians of the Universe.

7) Oa

Oliver adopts another green persona when he becomes the Spectre during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. While fighting the Anti-Monitor, Spectre creates a new multiverse, and at the end of the event, the Arrowverse shows off some of the new realities. One of them includes a world that looks eerily similar to Oa from the 2011 Green Lantern movie. Ryan Reynolds’ Hal isn’t anywhere to be found, but there are sure to be other Lanterns that could help if the multiverse finds itself in danger again.

The Arrowverse shows are streaming on Netflix.

How many of the Green Lantern Easter eggs did you catch while watching the Arrowverse shows? Are you disappointed that John Diggle didn’t wear the power ring? Let us know in the comments below!