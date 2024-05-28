Evil: Mike Colter Wants to Take Down Big Oil in Paramount+ Series

The cast of 'Evil' reveals which real-life monsters they would take on if they got a chance in Season 5.

Evil Season 4 is now streaming on Paramount+, and it's set to be the Final Season of the show. However, over the course of four seasons, Evil's team of paranormal investigators has had to go to some pretty strange and unlikely places for their cases. The Season 4 premiere, "How to Split an Atom", took the team to the site of a particle accelerator that may have been doubling as a portal to Hell. It was a cross-section of peril between science and faith – and exactly the kind of vibe that Evil has always been on.

In that sense, it may or may not be all that surprising that ComicBook's interview with the stars of Evil – Mike Colter (Father David Acosta), Katja Herbers (Dr. Kristen Bouchard), and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) – resulted in a... unique answer about what "evil" they'd want to show to fight.

"For me it would probably be Michael Emerson's character," Katja Herbers said. "He's a mastermind of so much evil, and he may not be a monster-demon but I'm sure that if we zipped him open there's a monster inside of him."

For me, if we could honestly take down Big Oil, that'd be fun."

"Oh! Thank you!" Herbers exclaimed. "A big corporate monster!"

"We figure out who is pulling all the strings, and then we'd figure out how to change their mind, and convince them that the world is worth saving, and money is not that important, and then we'd all live happily ever after," Colter continued, adding that the storyline "Could be a whole season."

(Photo: Paramount+)

Herbers and Mandvi were enthusiastically in agreement with that story premise, as both actors joined in the buzz and cacophony of talking with Colter about doing a whole Evil Season 5 arc about 'fixing the Climate Crisis.' So if the powers that be behind Evil (no pun) don't think there's meat still left on the bone... maybe they should reconsider that cancelation?

In all seriousness: it's funny to see how much the cast of Evil embodies the spirit of their characters and the overall show, at this point. While they were clearly in the deep throes of the press tour Q&A marathon, their off-handed and quirky response about "Big Oil" actually feels like the kind of pitch we'd expect for an episode of the show.

...That's all to say, we're going to miss Evil and its stars when this Final Season is over. And we'll be dreaming about the battle with Big Oil that might've been...

Evil Season 4 is now streaming on Paramount+.