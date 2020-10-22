Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Reveals the Beginning of His Bromance With Sebastian Stan

✖

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is back in production in Prague, and with an indie film to promote, series star Anthony Mackie appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight. Asked when he knew that he and his co-star, Sebastian Stan, would have the necessary chemistry to make a series work that is predicated on something of a "bromance," Mackie said that it was almost immediately after they started working together on Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The pair, apparently, share a snarky give and take that made them fast friends and will likely result in a bunch of "on-set prank" kind of questions when the show's press junket heats up.

The series is set to pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Mackie expected to don the Captain America shield and possibly eventually get a new costume. They'll have to contend with US Agent along the way, though, and a host of other threats.

"When we were shooting Winter Soldier, he had this awful wig on, and literally in the middle of scenes they would have to cut because the wig would fall off or fall down," Mackie told Fallon. "So I would make fun of his wig, and he would make fun of my calves -- because that's my bone of contention, growing my calves. Once I realized I could give him junk, and he could give me junk, we were cool."

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of a handful of Marvel TV shows set to debut on Disney+ and tied much more explicitly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than the shows previously airing in places like Netflix, Hulu, and ABC have been. It's expected that WandaVision will still premiere at some point in 2020, bringing back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the Scarlet Witch and The Vision.

Other series in development include Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston in a time-tossed adventure featuring Marvels' most popular villain, and She-Hulk, which will star Tatiana Maslany in the title role and likely incorporate Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. It will be the first Hulk-branded property since Universal's 2008 movie, and the first live-action appearance of Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) in the MCU. Ms Marvel, starring newcomer Iman Vellani, is in development as well, although it doesn't have as much established as the other Disney+ shows do at this point and is unlikely to go begin production before the end of the year.