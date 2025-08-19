First Fallout Season 2 Trailer Hints at New Vegas’ Dark History (And Confirms Release Date)

Fallout Season 2 has gotten a juicy teaser trailer that reveals the show’s release date and teases the dark origins of New Vegas. The Fallout series is one of gaming’s most respected RPG franchises and really helped put Bethesda on the map after gaining some steam on the Elder Scrolls franchise. However, it’s likely not something many thought would ever get adapted for a TV series. It’s a series that allows players to choose how the story unfolds, meaning there isn’t really one story that can faithfully brought to another medium. However, executive producer Jonathan Nolan pitched an idea to series overseer Todd Howard that really worked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fallout tells an original story within the universe of the games and while the first season largely stood on its own, Fallout Season 2 is going to New Vegas. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved games in the franchise and fans have yearned to see it return for a decade and a half. Now, it’s happening. The first season teased we’d be headed here, but the second trailer suggests it will be the main setting. The teaser trailer reveals that The Ghoul and Lucy are headed to New Vegas to find her father.

However, we will be getting more of the pre-nuke flashbacks that follow Walton Goggins’ character as well. His character, Cooper Howard, goes to Las Vegas and meets with Mr. House in the flesh, one of the most iconic antagonists from the series, who warns of a war coming. By the time players meet Mr. House in Fallout: New Vegas, his consciousness has been uploaded to a computer. It seems likely we’ll get to learn more about the kind of guy House was before the bombs fell and his role in controlling Las Vegas. The trailer ends with confirmation that Fallout Season 2 will premiere on December 17th.

Play video

Given New Vegas appears to be destroyed in the present day storyline of Fallout, it’s good that we’ll still get a small taste of the nightlife and The Strip via flashbacks, even if it’s from before the country was ravaged by the nuclear war. It seems likely that New Vegas will be left behind at the end of this season, but perhaps we’ll move to another exciting Fallout location like Washington D.C. from Fallout 3 or something brand new.

Fallout Season 3 is already in development, which suggests that the team will be releasing new seasons of this shows at a pretty rapid rate. It’s unclear just how many seasons Fallout will run for, but if it continues to be a huge success, it will likely stick around for years to come.

What do you want to see in Fallout Season 2?