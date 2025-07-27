Family Guy Confirms Release Date for Next Halloween Special With First Look

Family Guy is coming back later this Fall with a brand new Halloween special, and Hulu has set a release date for the new special with its first look. Family Guy Season 24 is now in the works for a release with Fox sometime next year after wrapping up its latest season earlier this Summer, but that doesn’t mean that fans won’t be able to see new releases from the series through the rest of the year. As the animated series had lots to showcase over the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, one of these updated included a new Halloween special.

Family Guy kicked off a new trend of releasing holiday specials for exclusive streaming with Hulu last year, and that continues through this year with a brand new Halloween special now scheduled for a release with the streaming service on October 6th. While there’s no tease of what to expect from the new holiday special as of this initial reveal, fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a monstrous change in the cards for the Griffin family perfectly suited for the spooky holiday.

What to Know for Family Guy Halloween Special 2025

Family Guy’s new Halloween special for the year comes to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 6th. Titled “A Little Fight Music,” Hulu teases what to expect from the new special episode as such, “Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.” This is the first of two new holiday specials for Hulu that will be exclusively streaming with the service later this year.

The second special will be another Christmas special much like the previous year, and will likely be dropping some time in December. With Family Guy Season 24 making its return to Fox sometime in 2026 (with a concrete release date yet to be announced as of this time), these new holiday specials are going to be the perfect way to tie fans over in the meantime while we wait for the next batch of episodes to hit. If they are set up like the others, then they won’t have extended runtimes or any other potential changes from the standard TV series, however.

What’s Next for Family Guy?

Family Guy has gone through some big changes for its broadcast schedule in the last couple of years with Fox, but it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Now as the animated series prepares to return for Season 24, it has also been renewed for four more seasons as part of a massive deal between Fox and many of their adult animated franchises like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, American Dad (which is returning to the Fox network next year) and more. But that’s not all as Hulu has continued to pick up the franchise for new holiday specials like this one.

If Hulu continues to order new holiday specials for Family Guy in the midst of all of the other episodes they are working on with Fox, then fans will get to see the animated series pretty much through the entire year. Considering it usually ranks highly on Hulu with streaming fans in general too (as you can catch up with all of its episodes streaming there now), and it’s no wonder why Family Guy has so much in the works.