‘Family Guy’ Making Major Change To Quagmire

One of the benefits of a long-running animated comedy over a live-action series is that, no matter how many years pass, the characters don’t suffer any major changes. Family Guy‘s Quagmire, however, is about to suffer a serious lifestyle adjustment when the events of a new episode result in a possibly permanent injury.

TV Line confirmed that this Sunday’s episode, titled “The Unkindest Cut,” will focus around Quagmire suffering a horrible accident in which his penis is severed. The accident will force the character to find a new way to live without the appendage.

In the years since the character’s debut, few things have defined Quagmire like being motivated by the body part. Whether or not the extremity is reattached before the end of the episode is yet to be discovered.

The series began in 1999 and was often compared to The Simpsons, given they both followed dysfunctional families and pushed the boundaries of taste with their humor. By comparison, Family Guy has implemented much more drastic and permanent changes to its characters in its 16 seasons versus The Simpsons‘ 29 seasons.

One of the bigger topics that the show addressed was in regards to Stewie, the family’s one-year-old child, and his fluid sexuality. As the show’s writers began to explore the character more fully than the one-dimensional concept of a super smart newborn, a series of jokes began to hint that the character could be gay.

Earlier this year, the show addressed the subject when Stewie had a fateful session with his therapist.

“Anyway, fluid is something I hear being tossed around,” Stewie pondered with his therapist. “But I’m confident in my heterosexuality. That’s a word, right?”

Stewie then added, “Okay. It just sounded strange for a second.”

Another surprising reveal about the character was that the stereotypical evil genius accent he speaks with is just a fake. “Everything about me is this carefully constructed persona designed to keep people at arm’s length,” Stewie admitted. “This isn’t even how I really talk.”

The character then spoke in a normal American voice, though he once again adopted the British inflection by the end of the episode.

