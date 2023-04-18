You never know what to expect from a one-night stand, but now we know exactly what to expect from Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction TV series. The streamer on Tuesday dropped an extended sneak peek teasing what's to come on the psychosexual thriller, a reboot of the 1987 film that saw New York lawyer Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) caught in a deadly affair with colleague Alex Forrest (Glenn Close). The all-new series, described as a steamy re-imagining "through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder," is streaming with a three-episode premiere Sunday, April 30th, on Paramount+.

"We wanted to tell a story that was about how one mistake can unravel lives," executive producer Kevin J. Hynes says in the three-minute teaser, which you can watch below. Adds executive producer Alexandra Cunningham, "I wanted to cover the ground that the original film covered, but then I also wanted to bring the perspective of today onto that story."

The official logline: "In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Masters of Sex's Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (The Affair's Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he's built with his wife, Beth (Brockmire's Amanda Peet)."

The Oscar-nominated original film "did a really good job of setting up the main affair," says executive producer and director Silver Tree (Shameless, You), "but the series does a really good job of picking up with the fallout after the affair."

Fatal Attraction features a cast that includes Toby Huss (Dickinson) as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman (Rizzoli & Isles) as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels (Boo, Bitch) as Ellen Gallagher and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) as Detective Earl Brooker. Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer alongside series co-developer and executive producer Hynes (Perry Mason). Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (The Americans) executive produce for Amblin Television; the studio is Paramount Television Studios (The Haunting of Hill House, Reacher, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies).

Fatal Attraction premieres with its first three episodes Sunday, April 30th on Paramount+. New episodes of the eight-episode season will stream weekly through May 28th on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, and on Thursdays in South Korea.

