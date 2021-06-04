Teddy and Dakota Prepare to Destroy Everything in Fear the Walking Dead 615 Opening Minutes

Teddy (John Glover) and Dakota (Zoe Colletti) are ready to unlock their "new beginning" in the opening minutes of the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Named after a beached submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas, "USS Pennslyvania" sees Morgan (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) team up as the group races to stop Teddy from launching the submarine's 23 missiles — each loaded with 10 warheads — that will destroy everything except the bunker where he's stashed a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). Using the matching key he sent former submarine weapons officer Riley (Nick Stahl) to steal from Morgan, Teddy is ready to give Dakota a "fresh start" by ending it all.

"I love what Alicia will become, but that's something that you and I will never be. And there's nothing to feel sorry about there," Teddy tells Dakota in the opening minutes of the June 6 episode. His latest true believer is a lot like him, Teddy says, calling them "two very logical conclusions in a world that's built on a foundation of violence and lies and self-interest. That's why we understand each other. I think you'll agree with me when I say that conclusions do not belong anywhere in a world where things are just about to get started."

When Dakota asks what will happen to them, Teddy says they're "going to die up here with everyone else." That includes Riley, a once-broken man who found himself without a family. Until Teddy.

Dakota chuckles at the sight of the pair of keys. "Virginia," she says about her late mother (Colby Minifie), "she had a thing about keys, too. Said they were gonna unlock the future. I don't think this is what she had in mind."

On Teddy's quickly formed bond with Dakota in the preceding episode, "Mother," Glover told the AMC Blog, "He seduces everybody, so he's seducing her. He's also trying to seduce Alicia. He's a seducer. He can't help it, though."

It's going to be rough waters for Morgan, who might finally come face-to-face with Teddy for the first time on this desperate mission he warns Grace (Karen David) he might not survive.

"They both want to be leaders. They both want to be in charge. They want to help," Glover said about Morgan and Teddy. "I mean, Morgan believes in a good reason for doing it and Teddy is going [about it] for a different result, shall we say. One is generous and one is selfish. The bad guy's selfish and does bad things and the good guy's the good guy."

"USS Pennsylvania" is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, June 6, at 9/8c on AMC.