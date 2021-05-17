Fear the Walking Dead Reveals Keith Carradine’s John Dorie Sr.

The first photos from the next new episode of Fear the Walking Dead reveal series newcomer Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., the estranged father of the late John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). Carradine and Dillahunt — along with Fear alum Kim Dickens, who played Madison Clark — appeared together on HBO western Deadwood, but there will be no reunion on Fear: ex-cop Dorie Sr. runs across daughter-in-law June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) just episodes after his son was gunned down in cold blood by Dakota (Zoe Colletti), the mystery killer John failed to find when investigating a murder at Lawton.

In Season 6 Episode 13, titled “J.D.,” June uncovers her own mystery when she splits off to gather information to help stop an oncoming threat. It’s all tied to Teddy (John Glover), the woman-slaying serial killer John Sr. put behind bars decades earlier when he falsified evidence to end the mortician’s macabre series of murders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He broke the rules to set things right so that people could feel like they were livin’ in a world where they knew which way was up,” John tells Rabbi Jacob (Peter Jacobson) about John Sr. in Season 6 Episode 4, “The Key.” “He did the right thing, and it cost him. It cost him somethin’ hard.”

Later, in Season 6 Episode 8, “The Door,” John reveals he never saw his father again when the disgraced cop “moved to a cabin on his own up north, away from everybody.” John and his mother included.

“This episode coming up is one I’m very excited about. It’s gonna be a big episode of change, and really show the evolution of where June is now,” Elfman teased in a trailer for Carradine’s debut episode, premiering May 16 on AMC. “And just when you least expect it in this apocalypse, you run into someone who just might totally turn your world upside down.”

See the first photos from “J.D.,” which partners June with Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) just as Ranger Hill (Craig Nigh) returns:

John Dorie Sr.

Dead Man’s Gun

The End is the Beginning

The Lone Ranger

Cabin in the Woods

J.D.