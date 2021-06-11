Fear the Walking Dead: It’s All Hands on Deck in Season Finale Exclusive Clip

✖

There's no pumping the breaks on "The Beginning" in an exclusive clip from the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In the explosive ending to the season airing June 13 on AMC, the survivors desperately scramble to live out the coming destruction on their own terms after Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were too late to stop Teddy (John Glover) from firing a submarine-launched missile carrying ten warheads. When Rollie (Cory Hart) shows up with beaten-and-bloodied "true believer" Riley (Nick Stahl), it's a race against time for Luciana (Danay Garcia), Sarah (Mo Collins), Wes (Colby Hollman), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Daniel (Ruben Blades) to reach the basement bunker where Teddy's locked away Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

"The season finale is another one of the episodes that I think this season that we've earned the right to tell the story in the way that we tell the story in Season 6, because of the brave way we've decided to tell stories in our episodes this season," James said about "The Beginning" in an exclusive interview with ComicBook. "I think it's an episode that all happens on a held breath, and it's smart, it's brave, it's challenging. It's emotionally engaging. I think it's exciting. I think it's revealing, and I think it's a really good finale for this particular season."

As Morgan and Grace (Karen David) brace for impact at the beached submarine where Teddy unlocked his nuclear "new beginning," Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) encounters art-collecting stranger Howard (series newcomer Omid Abtahi) while Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) plan to live out the rest of their time together. Elsewhere, widowed mother Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) tries to ensure a future for her daughter, Morgan, and the Dories — June (Jenna Elfman) and her father-in-law John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) — trail Teddy and his twisted true believer Dakota (Zoe Colletti), who escape for a front-row seat to the coming destruction.

"We're not just gonna go with one apocalypse. We're gonna add a second apocalypse, and this time it's nuclear," James teased in the trailer for the ticking time bomb finale. "It's a cracking episode. So many decisions are made. So many issues are brought up and dealt with, and a projection of what the future can possibly be. For all of the different characters, all of it happens within that held breath. And then we're gonna really, really find out what our characters are made of, and that's the bump in [episode] 16."

"The Beginning" is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, June 13, at 9/8c on the AMC network. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.