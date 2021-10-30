New Walking Dead Episodes Air on Halloween for First Time Since 2010

AMC airs new Walking Dead episodes on Halloween night for the first time since The Walking Dead pilot premiered on October 31, 2010. With the eleventh and final season of the flagship zombie drama on hiatus until February 2022, spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere their first Halloween night episodes to conclude the 25th anniversary of AMC FearFest. No trick: World Beyond will treat viewers who stay tuned through the credits on Sunday with a stinger scene revealing a sweet surprise.

Fear Season 7 Episode 3, “Cindy Hawkins,” premiering at 9:00 PM on October 31, sees Dorie duo June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) hunkered down in a horror bunker six feet underground. As they shelter in place to survive the fallout of the nuclear zombie apocalypse, a cold case haunting former detective Dorie manifests itself in ghostly visions of Cindy Hawkins: the only missing victim of murderer mortician Teddy Maddox (John Glover).

Videos by ComicBook.com

World Beyond Season 2 Episode 5, “Quatervois,” sees sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) put a dangerous plan into motion as the survivors conspire against the Civic Republic Military.

The Walking Dead premiered Halloween night 2010 as part of the 14th annual AMC FearFest. Then-showrunner Frank Darabont wrote and directed the series premiere, “Days Gone Bye,” inspired by the series of graphic novels from creator Robert Kirkman and artists Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awakes from a coma and searches for his family in a world overrun by the flesh-eating undead, learning the new rules of survival from Duane (Adrian Kali-Turner) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

The flagship series celebrated its tenth anniversary last Halloween. In the decade since “Days Gone Bye” became the highest-rated series premiere of 2010, The Walking Dead spawned a franchise that expands with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s Untitled Daryl & Carol Spinoff, 2022 anthology spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead, and the planned Walking Dead Movie trilogy starring Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 and TWD: World Beyond Season 2 premiere Sundays on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD and stay tuned to ComicBook for coverage all season long.