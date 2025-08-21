Fox Is Getting Its Own Streaming Service Today (How Much Does It Cost?)

Not long ago, the streaming landscape was a wide-open frontier dominated by a single major player. Netflix established the market, creating a new model for home entertainment that legacy media companies were slow to adopt. In the years since, however, the industry has transformed into a fiercely competitive arena, with nearly every major studio and network launching its own proprietary platform to claim a stake in the direct-to-consumer gold rush. This explosion of services has fragmented the market, forcing audiences to navigate a complex web of subscriptions to access their favorite content. Now, another media giant is officially entering the fray, betting it can carve out a niche in the crowded marketplace by targeting a very specific audience.

Fox Corp. is officially joining the streaming wars with today’s launch of its new service, Fox One. The platform is led by CEO Pete Distad, a former executive from Apple and Hulu who was appointed to oversee the new venture. Fox One is priced at $20 a month and is specifically aimed at the estimated 65 million U.S. households of potential clients who do not have traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. The service packages Fox’s portfolio of linear networks, including the Fox broadcasting network, Fox News, FS1, Big 10 Network, and Fox Business, as well as local stations. Fox One also features AI-enhanced search functions, podcasts, and shorts, utilizing technology from Tubi and the now-defunct Venu Sports joint venture to create a unified user experience.

Is Fox One for You?

Fox One’s strategy marks a significant departure from the content-heavy approach of competitors like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. Instead of trying to build a library of exclusive, must-see original series and films, Fox One is positioning itself as a distribution platform for its existing content, targeting consumers who prefer the flexibility of streaming over a traditional cable subscription. The primary goal is to provide on-demand access to Fox Corp.’s vast library of live news, sports, and entertainment for an audience that has already abandoned the traditional pay-TV model.

“We’re not going to go out and spend billions of dollars on original programming, specifically for this platform,” CEO Pete Distad explained in a media event (via Deadline). “We already spend billions of dollars on programming for our ecosystems across cable, broadcast, and digital. We’re just extending that now and taking it into an audience that currently isn’t there.”

The service is designed to function as a digital alternative to a cable package, granting subscribers the freedom to watch what they want, when they want, without being tied to a rigid programming schedule. This focus on live events and established network content is a deliberate choice to avoid the costly original content arms race. Fox One has also already formed a bundling partnership with ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service, which is expected to become available in October.

