FOX Shows Will Not Move To ABC

Details of the Fox / Disney acquisition deal are still coming to light, but at the Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour, Fox TV execs made a few things crystal clear about how the Disney deal will or will not affect their content:

Fox shows will not be moving to ABC. #TCA18 — Linda Ge (@lindazge) January 4, 2018



Dana Walden, chairman and CEO at Fox TV Group, says there are no plans to move Fox shows over to ABC. It will be “business as usual” while deal is ongoing. #TCA18 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) January 4, 2018



Newman says he and Walden both remain “super committed” to the network and studio (Fox), though they “don’t really know” if they’ll ultimately end up at Disney, stay at Fox, or move on elsewhere after the next 12-18 months. #TCA18 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) January 4, 2018



Walden bats down the idea that Fox will turn into a platform for news and sports. She says Fox will remain an entertainment network. #TCA18 — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) January 4, 2018



Fox’s Dana Walden says scripted on “New Fox” will likely have to be co-productions with whatever the network’s post-Disney studio is. For now, development is business as usual. #TCA18 — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) January 4, 2018



Speaking to reporters (via EW), Fox Broadcasting CEO and Chairman Dana Walden had the following to say, “Fox Broadcasting Shows will continue to be on FBC. There is no plans to move Fox shows over to ABC.”

Fox TV Group Chairman Gary Newman added that, “It will be a very robust, nimble company. It’s an exciting and dynamic time for the TV business. New Fox will chart a new course.”

While the next twelve and eighteen months will be business as usual, there are plans to eventually spin Fox Broadcasting Co., Fox News and other Fox stations off into a new Fox division.

We’ll keep you updated as more details of the Fox / Disney deal unfold.