Those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are calling again. Paramount+ announced today that Frasier — the Emmy-nominated revival of the Kelsey Grammer-starring sitcom — will return for its sophomore season with a two-episode premiere on September 19th. New episodes will release Thursdays on Paramount+, which also revealed the key art (below) for Frasier season 2.

Frasier’s second season will see Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) returnto his radio roots at KACL in Seattle for a reunion episode. The episode willfeature previously announced guest stars stepping back into their rolesfrom the original Frasier including Dan Butler as BS-spewing sports show host Bob “Bulldog”Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as snooty food critic Gil Chesterton, and Harriet Sansom Harris asFrasier’s delightfully devilish agent, Bebe Glazer.

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in season 2 of Frasier streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo credit: Paramount+

“Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again,” star and producer Grammer said when announcing the return of his former co-stars.

Peri Gilpin, who reprised her role as Roz Doyle in the season 1 finale, will also return as a recurring guest star for season 2. Other previously announced guest stars include Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Greer Grammer (Awkward.), and Amy Sedaris (Star Wars: The Mandalorian). James Burrows — the co-creator of Cheers and a longtime director of the original Frasier — is set to return after directing the revamp’s first two episodes.

The first season saw Frasier return to Boston to reconnect with hisadult son, Freddy, after Martin’s death. The series also stars JackCutmore-Scott as Freddy, now a firefighter after dropping out ofHarvard; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turneduniversity professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague andhead of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve,Freddy’s roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s neurotic nephew,son of Niles and Daphne.

The just-announced release date comes after Frasier received three primetime Emmy nominations: outstanding production design for a narrative program (half-hour), outstanding cinematography for a multi-camera series (half-hour), and outstanding picture editing for a multi-camera comedy series.

All 10 episodes of Frasier (2023) season 1 are available to stream now on Paramount+, which you can try for free here.