The Freak Brothers Gets Season 2 Renewal

✖

The most popular original series on Tubi is officially coming back for a second season. The Freak Brothers, the animated series based on Gilbert Shelton's beloved underground comic series, has been a big success for Tubi, bolstered by its all-star voice cast. On Monday, Tubi announced that The Freak Brothers had been renewed for Season 2, with new episodes set to arrive later this year. More importantly, the core cast is returning for the next installment.

Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony, and Schoolboy Q all star in the series, and they will all be returning for Season 2. Showrunners Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland executive produce the series alongside Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton. Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, Anderson, Shelton, and Manfred Mroczkowski also executive produce.

"We're excited to bring back our favorite trio of Freaks – and their trippy pet Kitty – for another wild season," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "The Freak Brothers has received overwhelming reception since its debut in November and has been a key driver in our growing adult comedy offering, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult animation."

"We're thrilled to embark on another even more freaky trip with Adam Lewinson, Rachel Koehler and the fantastic teams at Tubi, Fox and Lionsgate. And we're most excited for our fans to twist one up and enjoy Season Two," Solomon said.

"We're pleased to continue our 'trip' with Fox and Tubi on a hilarious second season of The Freak Brothers," said Lionsgate President of Domestic Television Distribution Ryan Lowerre. "With a fresh and inventive spin for their second season, Freewheelin' Franklin, Fat Freddy, Phineas T. Phreakers and Kitty are ready to continue to grow the show's audience."

Have you been enjoying the first season of The Freak Brothers on Tubi? Will you be checking out its second season later this year? Let us know in the comments!