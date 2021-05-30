Friends: The Reunion Fans Have Turned Matt LeBlanc Into an Irish Uncle Meme
Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max this week and it's been a delight for fans of the original sitcom. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and it's had Twitter abuzz. Many folks were freaking out about some of the reunion's special guests while others were bummed by the big absences. The latest Friends hot topic of Twitter is centered on LeBlanc and his current look. "Irish Twitter" went into a frenzy last night, cracking jokes and comparing the actor to Irish uncles.
There are many hilarious tweets and people are clearly loving the trend, which is all in good fun.
Irish Twitter has just adopted Matt LeBlanc for giving off every Irish uncle energy 😂 pic.twitter.com/qAJzE7930Z— Shane Doherty (@ShaneDoherty) May 29, 2021
Before productions were shut down last year, LeBlanc appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the reunion, referring to it as "the six of us together talking about the good old days." The actor also said, "We got the band back together without the instruments."
You can check out some of the funniest Uncle LeBlanc tweets below...
Uncle Matty
prevnext
You might throw on another pint there Tommy when you're ready pic.twitter.com/NtvG26oSsW— Conor Gallagher (@ConorGallaghe_r) May 29, 2021
Classic
prevnext
matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv— e b o n i (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021
"You're a Teaser, You Turn 'Em On"
prevnext
Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021
Sound Familiar?
prevnext
Cmere to me what is it you’re studying now? Oh law right right very good ah jesus sure i’ll know who to ring so the next time i get myself into a bit of trouble!! pic.twitter.com/i0Nb8R6mzg— sophie 🇵🇸 (@lyonsteafan) May 29, 2021
So Many Weddings
prevnext
matt le blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. a gentleman pic.twitter.com/KfXpHjFdsA— Ian (@imgrandsure) May 29, 2021
You Can HEAR This One
prevnext
“How *you* gettin on?” pic.twitter.com/eUtpLAurl8— Peter McGann (@peterjmcgann) May 29, 2021
Uncle Coach
prevnext
Old PE teacher supervising your free maths class pic.twitter.com/a2MxCCdIuO— Aodh (@FollowTheLaoide) May 28, 2021
Some Dad Vibes, Too
prevnext
Matt LeBlanc looks like the Dad on Christmas that is happy to see you open your gifts even though he doesn’t know what any of them are cos your Mum got them all pic.twitter.com/h0lM3CEqPi— Gem 🐸 (@gemmlarh) May 29, 2021
Like, Whoa!
prevnext
Who wore it best, #mattleblanc or my Dad??!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KAzHyA1waH— Triona Wynne (@TeeCunningham) May 29, 2021
Thank You, Irish Twitter...
prevnext
Me every time I open the app and see a new Matt LeBlanc tweet pic.twitter.com/8bIxitvMPz— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) May 30, 2021
...For the Non-Stop Laughs
prevnext
I’m gonna make a thread of all of these as they’re hard to find via search and they’re all SO FUNNY https://t.co/Dqcjof09xs— ruth :) (@theofluffycat) May 29, 2021
Hopefully, Matt Approves
prev
I just hope @Matt_LeBlanc sees the love on Irish Twitter for him these last 24 hours. Hilarious, but so warm too.— Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) May 29, 2021