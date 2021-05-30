Friends: The Reunion Fans Have Turned Matt LeBlanc Into an Irish Uncle Meme

By Jamie Jirak

Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max this week and it's been a delight for fans of the original sitcom. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and it's had Twitter abuzz. Many folks were freaking out about some of the reunion's special guests while others were bummed by the big absences. The latest Friends hot topic of Twitter is centered on LeBlanc and his current look. "Irish Twitter" went into a frenzy last night, cracking jokes and comparing the actor to Irish uncles.

There are many hilarious tweets and people are clearly loving the trend, which is all in good fun.

Before productions were shut down last year, LeBlanc appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the reunion, referring to it as "the six of us together talking about the good old days." The actor also said, "We got the band back together without the instruments."

You can check out some of the funniest Uncle LeBlanc tweets below...

