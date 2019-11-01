Frozen 2 Box Office Projects Massive Opening Weekend

If you even remotely paid attention to the pop culture world in 2013, odds are that you saw quite a lot about Disney’s Frozen. The animated film completely blew audiences away at the box office, with its lovable characters and absurdly-catchy songs becoming part of our public consciousness. Next month, the story of Elsa and Anna will continue in Frozen 2 — and it sounds like it’ll do pretty well at the box office. A new report from Deadline claims that the film could make $100 million at the box office in its November 22nd opening weekend.

While Frozen 2 opens a full weekend before Thanksgiving, it’s safe to assume that the film will do well, as its predecessor holds the five-day opening record for that holiday with $93.5 million.

The highly-anticipated sequel will take Elsa, Anna, and their friends on a whole new journey, as they venture into an ancient land to find the origin of Elsa’s powers.

“You know I can’t tell you anything, Disney is so tight-lipped about it. What can I say? I have seen parts of it, because when we record we see things, I haven’t seen the whole thing, but I’ve obviously read the script. It is not ‘Episode II’ of Frozen,” Bell told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?’”

“It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit,” Bell continued. “I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

“I think I can say the number one thing we all held hands on, because we all signed back up again on that one is to not think of the Zeitgeist part of Frozen, because that’s not how we made it in the first place,” the film’s writer, Jennifer Lee, previously told ComicBook.com. “In fact, a lot of people didn’t know if the world was interested in the story we had to tell, because it was a musical with two female leads. And we spent it from building character out, and from every inch of what they’re struggling with. How can we push them? What are we feeling about them? And we’re doing the same thing. I’m really excited about where it’s going. I can’t wait to share it. But we don’t start production until the summer. It’s still got its journey. It’s still going.”

Frozen II lands in theaters on November 22nd.