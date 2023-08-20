Full House Stars and More Are Celebrating John Stamos' 60th Birthday
"I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60!" - John Stamos
Happy Birthday, John Stamos! The actor known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House, Blackie Parrish on General Hospital, and Tony Gates on ER turned 60 on August 19th. As ComicBook.com, we also have to shout out his voice cameo as Etrigan The Demon in this year's Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. It's no secret that Stamos has stayed close with his Full House family over the years, and some of them have taken to social media today to honor him.
"I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life," Stamos wrote. "Happy happy birthday Uncle J ❤️ Love you," Full House star Candace Cameron commented. "Happy Happy!" Harley Quinn's Tony Hale added. You can check out the sweet video of Stamos and his son below:
Stamos was only 23 when Full House first aired, and he's admitted to having issues with the series in the past. The actor recently appeared on Hot Ones to promote his upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, and talked about how much he "hated" Full House when he first joined the series. In fact, he tried to quit the show after the first table read.
"I hated that show," Stamos admitted. "Obviously, I ended up loving it." He explained, "I fought it for a long time ... And then I finally said, 'What am I doing, it's a beautiful show.' We built it with sweetness and kindness." He added, "There was no central character on that show, I realized ... the central character was love."
You can view some John Stamos birthday posts below...
Dave Coulier AKA Joey Gladstone
prevnext
Caitlin McHugh AKA John's Wife
prevnext
Mike Love AKA Beach Boy
prevnext
Josh Peck AKA John's Bud
prevnext
Love From Kimmel
prevnext
Happy 60th Birthday to Guillermo’s quarantine buddy! 😍🎉❤️🎂 @JohnStamos pic.twitter.com/0bCr0Ax36n— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) August 19, 2023
Great Cake
prevnext
Happy Birthday @JohnStamos. I love you. pic.twitter.com/51yvAsCxHC— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) August 19, 2023
Have Mercy!
prevnext
Happy 60th birthday John Stamos 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VwX3TxsPHA— Geoff Field 🎤📻 (@GeoffField) August 19, 2023
My Stamos Story
prevnext
@jamiejirak
Replying to @REBEKAH ✨ Celebrity Tattoo Encounter Part 4: John Stamos sees my Full House tattoo. #Tattoos #TattooTikTok #TattooArtist #LosAngelesTattoo #JohnStamos #FullHouse #FullerHouse #DisneyPlus #Disney #Netflix #JoshPeck #FYP #MaryKateAndAshley #TVTattoos #TattooTips♬ original sound – Jamie Jirak
Fan Art
prevnext
Happy Birthday Uncle Jesse! @JohnStamos 🎉 pic.twitter.com/l1vAkdnn5f— That’s Badass Wood Art (@thatsbadassmn) August 19, 2023
Butter?!
prevnext
You butter be having a good day, @JohnStamos. #HBD pic.twitter.com/hTf7F30Knn— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) August 19, 2023
A Look Back...
prev