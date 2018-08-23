Funko Adds ‘Thundercats’ to Their Savage World Line

We’ve known that Thundercats would be added to Funko’s Savage World line for quite some time, and now they’ve finally delivered!

The Savage World Thundercats collection kicks off with Lion-O, Panthro, Mumm-Ra, and Slithe. At the time of writing, they were not available to pre-order, but the figures should be available right here as early as today, August 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jackalman, Cheetara, Tygra, and Monkian were also part of Funko’s early Thundercats Savage World previews, so we can expect to see those added to the collection in the near future.

If you are unfamiliar with Funko’s Savage World, they are a collection of figures that are clearly inspired by the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe figures of yore. Thundercats fits in perfectly with the super muscular look, but the recently released horror lineup really shows off the potential of Savage World when Funko gets weird with it.

Indeed, Funko’s Savage World horror lineup includes muscular nightmare versions of Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Pinhead from Hellraiser. You can pre-order the entire lineup right here with shipping slated for October. Needless to say, movies based on these versions of the characters would be amazing.

Speaking of new Funko products that aren’t Pop figures, Funko and PEZ Candy, Inc recently kicked off their partnership with a wave of exclusive Pop PEZ dispensers based on Marvel characters. At the time of writing, a handful of those items are in stock right here at Hot Topic.

Shortly after the launch, Funko dropped their main lineup of Pop PEZ dispensers which you can pre-order right here. The lineup includes:

• Batman 1966 TV Series Batman Pop! Pez (Chase Variant)

• Batman 1966 TV Series Joker Pop! Pez

• Batman 1966 TV Series Robin Pop! Pez

• Bob Ross Pop! Pez

• Quaker Oats Cap’n Crunch Pop! Pez (Chase Variant)

• Quaker Oats Crunchberry Monster Pop! Pez

• Quaker Oats Jean La Foote Pop! Pez

• Star Wars Bossk Pop! Pez

• Star Wars Greedo Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Vampire Teddy Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin King Pop! Pez

• Mega Man Pop! Pez

• Sonic the Hedgehog Pop! Pez

• Crash Bandicoot Pop! Pez

• Mega Man Magnet Missile Pop! Pez

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.