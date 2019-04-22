‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Loved Bran’s Shade-Throwing One-Liner

Sunday's Game of Thrones saw Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) come face-to-face with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), marking their first meeting since its premiere episode.

Lannister reaches Winterfell and meets with the crippled Bran, now the all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven, who once witnessed Jaime in an affair with sister Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). As punishment, Bran was defenestrated, with Jaime nonchalantly quipping: "The things we do for love."

The crime has long gone unpunished. But now, with Lannister on trial, the Kingslayer has defended his hideous actions: "We were at war," he says. "I fought for my family."

"The things we do for love," Bran replies, igniting a flurry of shade-loving Twitter reactions over the callback.

"First of all, I don't think wheelchairs are a normal thing in Westeros. I think it's like: 'What the hell?' and then, 'Oh my god, that's the kid.' I think he knows Bran didn't die, but he doesn't expect to meet him," Coster-Waldau told EW of the meeting.

"His mission changes once again. It goes from: 'I know my brother Tyrion is there and I'm going to fight the good fight' to 'I'm in deep sh– now.' Because this is the Lord of Winterfell that I tried to kill and I'm sure he wants revenge. That's what Jaime expects."

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 pm on HBO.