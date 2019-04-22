‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Loved Bran’s Shade-Throwing One-Liner
Sunday's Game of Thrones saw Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) come face-to-face with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), marking their first meeting since its premiere episode.
Lannister reaches Winterfell and meets with the crippled Bran, now the all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven, who once witnessed Jaime in an affair with sister Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). As punishment, Bran was defenestrated, with Jaime nonchalantly quipping: "The things we do for love."
The crime has long gone unpunished. But now, with Lannister on trial, the Kingslayer has defended his hideous actions: "We were at war," he says. "I fought for my family."
"The things we do for love," Bran replies, igniting a flurry of shade-loving Twitter reactions over the callback.
"First of all, I don't think wheelchairs are a normal thing in Westeros. I think it's like: 'What the hell?' and then, 'Oh my god, that's the kid.' I think he knows Bran didn't die, but he doesn't expect to meet him," Coster-Waldau told EW of the meeting.
"His mission changes once again. It goes from: 'I know my brother Tyrion is there and I'm going to fight the good fight' to 'I'm in deep sh– now.' Because this is the Lord of Winterfell that I tried to kill and I'm sure he wants revenge. That's what Jaime expects."
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 pm on HBO.
“The things we do for love” Bran coming in clutch with the crippling one liners. pic.twitter.com/sB9BSpZ4yn— Jackie ✨💋 (@jackiee4492) April 22, 2019
jaime: everything i did, i did for my house and my family. i’d do it all again.— GOT SPOILERS 🐉 (@emiliacIarked) April 22, 2019
bran: the things we do for love.#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/iaVSJuWqcU
Jamie Lannister facing Bran. The 3 Eyed Raven brought the receipts “The things we do for love”. @GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone #BranStark #JamieLannister pic.twitter.com/Rg4OKZFVtd— Kelley Kirkland (@kelleyk525) April 22, 2019
Bran with the “the things we do for love“ comeback tho #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/lNh0eCALBm— Ally Poole (@allyremelle) April 22, 2019
bran, contributing absolutely nothing to the conversation at hand: the things we do for love.
me:#DemThrones pic.twitter.com/4Kgov67dzZ— why yes, i'm a POC (paige of color). (@paige_meowster) April 22, 2019
Bran: “the things we do for love”
Everyone else in the room: pic.twitter.com/tQKdpJfoTk— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) April 22, 2019
When Bran Stark said "The things we do for love" to Jaime I was like.. 🤣🤣 #GOT pic.twitter.com/UrTHBbTex0— Kay Anderson (@kaystyling) April 22, 2019
The things we do for love. Look at Bran with the sass mouth shade! Here. For. It. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/d1nP1z597I— Christy Muhoberac (@christymuhob) April 22, 2019
Bran keeps hittin with that good one lines… “the things we do for love” Jamie can’t get up. Love me some Bran shade pic.twitter.com/LsagnjZpgk— honey thighs (@jungularvein) April 22, 2019
