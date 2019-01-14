Does ‘Game of Thrones’ New Promo Tease the Deaths of the Stark Family?

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to hit HBO in just a few months, and a brand new promo for the series teases what fans can expect.

The preview for the last episodes in the adaptation of “A Song of Ice and Fire” shows the surviving Stark children walking the tombs of Winterfell, looking at the memorials to their deceased mother and father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the clip, Sansa Stark, Area Stark, and Jon Snow all converge at the end of the tomb, where they come face to face with statues of themselves.

This scene possibly foreshadows the deaths of the Stark Family, which is further backed up when the tomb becomes engulfed in ice and fog — heralding the arrival of the White Walkers and the Night King.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this is just a red herring, because the Stark family seems poised to make it to the end of the battle with the White Walkers. They’ve been one of the main focuses of the entire series.

Then again, given all of the death that’s surrounded the Stark family, this wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. Tragedy does run in the Stark’s blood.

It’s interesting to note that Bran Stark is not present among the siblings in this promo, nor is his voice heard among those passed in the crypts. But that could be attributed to his new role as the Three Eyed Raven, and his transcendence beyond mortal and familial attachments.

The final season of Game of Thrones is shaping up to be an epic event, and its effects are already being felt by the cast of the show. Jon Snow actor Kit Harington previously revealed to GQ that the final season was “designed to break” the cast.

“Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring,” added the actor. “We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14th on HBO.