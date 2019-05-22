AOC Disappointed in Game of Thrones Finale: “Ugh, This Was Written by Men!”

It’s been almost two days since the Game of Thrones series finale aired and people are still talking about how the HBO series concluded. Specifically, many viewers are pretty disappointed with Season 8 in its entirety, but specifically the shocking ending that revealed who would ultimately sit on the Iron Throne. Included in those disappointed viewers? Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ocasio-Cortez had one very specific comment about her disappointment: it was written by men.

In a video Warren shared to her official Twitter account today, the pair broke down Game of Thrones‘ ending a bit and were very open in that they were disappointed that women didn’t end up in more roles of power. And while Warren specifically acknowledged that Sansa did end up in a leadership role, the also pointed out that Sansa was already in that role. The ending didn’t really change anything for her or advance her character. Ocasio-Cortez attributed the lack of women ending up in power on male writers.

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

“I’m sad. Disappointed about it,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I feel like we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world and then the last two episodes it’s like, ‘oh, they’re too emotional.’ The end. It’s like, ugh, this was written by men!”

Ocasio-Cortez does have something of a point. Heading into Episode 5, Game of Thrones largely looked like it would come down to either Cersei Lannister surviving Daenerys’ move for the Iron Throne or that Dany would wipe out Cersei and take the throne herself. Sure, characters were whispering among themselves about how Jon could be a better king as one might expect them to — especially with Jon’s true parentage coming into play — but it really did look like Westeros would have a Queen.

But then Episode 5 happened and Dany took her sudden — and, for some, poorly executed — turn into madness by going full Mad Queen and burning King’s Landing down and when the finale rolled around, it was Jon killing the “mad” queen, ending up essentially in exile, the Iron Throne melted by Drogon, Cersei dead in rubble, and instead of Sansa being installed on the throne, Bran Stark of all people was appointed king — with Tyrion Lannister serving as his Hand, of course. So much for a women-ruled Westeros.

Now, there’s honestly no way to say that it would have gone entirely differently had it been written by women, though it is possible perspective may have made a difference. Still, Ocasio-Cortez and Warren aren’t alone in finding how things shook out problematic. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke also didn’t see the Dany twist coming.

“What, what, what, WHAT!?” Clarke tells EW of the shocking twist. “Because it comes out of f—king nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming.” The actress had been traveling at the Heathrow airport when she received the final scripts, which prompted a good bit of excitement and a race home to find out how it would all come to an end.

“I got myself situated,” she says. “I got my cup of tea. I had to physically prepare the space and then begin reading them.”

Then came the disbelief, reading not only that Daenerys would slaughter the people of King’s Landing but also be slain by her lover Jon Snow for her actions. “I cried,” Clarke says. “And I went for a walk. I walked out of the house and took my keys and phone and walked back with blisters on my feet. I didn’t come back for five hours. I’m like, ‘How am I going to do this?’”

What do you think of Ocasio-Cortez’s comments about Game of Thrones‘ finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.