‘Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Teases Satisfying and Surprising Final Season

Fans are eagerly waiting for the final season of Game of Thrones to premiere on HBO, which will bring the long awaited ending to A Song of Ice and Fire.

But while fans and critics try to figure out when the series will actually be released, some stars are finally beginning to open up about the highly anticipated finale. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau opened up about show’s end in a conversation with the Huffington Post.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau revealed. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

The actor spoke about his character Jaime Lannister ‘s journey through the duration of the series, from being one the show’s most hated villains to finally working up the courage to leave his sister Cersei and abandon King’s Landing. Coster-Waldau really enjoyed Jaime’s actions in the Season Seven finale.

“For me, playing Jaime, when he gets to that point, it really was ‘finally!’ Finally he says no. Finally he stands up to her,” Coster-Waldau said. “It was such a brutal scene because they’re playing two different games: Cersei’s playing the game of thrones and Jaime’s playing the honest game of survival, and trying to accommodate both his sister and his brother [Tyrion].”

While we all eagerly wait to find out if Jaime will survive the coming conflict between Cersei, Daenerys, and the Night King, we still don’t know how long it will be before the new episodes premiere.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys recently said the series would be out in the first half of 2019, but that was put into doubt when visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer said the series likely wouldn’t be eligible for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

“In two years we’ll be eligible for the Season 8 work, which we’re just beginning now,” Bauer said to Huffington Post. “We’re going to be toiling away on Season 8 until May of 2019, so it’s eight or nine months away… But the prequel is starting to shoot in February, at least the pilot. So we’ll still have quite a lot to do on Season 8 when they’re beginning.”

Hopefully we will find out when exactly Game of Thrones will return to HBO very soon.