Game of Thrones Fans Are Loving Jon Snow and Ghost’s Finale Reunion

Game of Thrones has aired its final episode and that finale chapter, “A Dream of Spring Time,” gave fans plenty ot talk (and/or rage) about, including a few more twist betrayals, deaths – and of course, the reveal of the new ruler of Westeros. However, there was also time for a surprise cameo – and fans are loving the fact that they got one more scene with the favorite of the Stark family direwolves.

WARNING – MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!!!

“A Dream of Spring Time” saw Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister trying to deal with the aftermath of Daenerys’ burning of King’s Landing, and the violent ruler they’ve helped put on the throne. Under Tyrion’s council, Jon betrays Daenerys and kills her, leaving his fate and Tyrion’s up in the air. Ultimately, Bran Stark is appointed ruler of Westeros by the council of remaining leaders: Bran makes Tyrion his Hand (effectively pardoning him), while Jon Snow is once again allowed to take the Black.

Jon decides to head north of the Wall to join Tormund Giantsbane and the Wildlings, and there waiting for him is none other than Ghost. In a show where happy endings are virtually non-existent, this was as close as we got (pun). If you’re feeling down about how Game of Thrones ended, scroll below for some good vibes, courtesy of Ghost!

A Proper Ending

Fans will be debating whether the characters of Game of Thrones truly got their due in this final season: in the case of Ghost, this final cameo makes that answer a resounding “Yes!”

Key Screen Time

At least Ghost finally got some attention #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/9kjsN7UyJN — Amanda Calderon (@amandersc) May 20, 2019

We didn’t see Ghost much this season, but he definitely made up for lack of quantity with some quality time.

Pet Lovers Rejoice

This one scene may have swayed the opinions of all the dog lovers who were up in arms just weeks ago over Jon’s “dismissal” of his beloved pet.

Ghost Conspiracy

The editors of #GameOfThrones throwing in Jon petting Ghost last minute so we would all shut up. pic.twitter.com/GmwrljeGAJ — squidnie (@sydniefatt) May 20, 2019

…And other fans simply refuse to believe that this scene between Jon and Ghost was naturally part of the story – and not a reaction to fan uproar.

Ghost POV

Now that we think of it, we’d love to see an entire version of Game of Thrones from Ghost’s point of view. Especially moments like this.

Hulk Approve

They don’t call him “Smart Hulk” for no reason, folks…

The Finale We Deserve

It’s not the one we got – or arguably the one we wanted, but dammit if this scene wasn’t the part of a finale we deserved!

Happily Ever After

jon and ghost beyond the wall #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/3q4ilSSWqU — deanne mistry (@deannemistry) May 20, 2019

We truly would like to believe that this is how Jon and Ghost will spend the rest of their days together.

Game of Thrones is now over, but a Prequel series is currently in production at HBO.