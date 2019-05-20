Cersei and Jaime’s Shocking Fate Revealed in Game of Thrones Season 8 Finale

After eight seasons, HBO’s Game of Thrones came to an end tonight with the ultimate fates of each of the show’s major characters revealed — including that of the Lannister siblings. While fans may have had some inkling of how things played out for Cersei and Jaime after last week’s episode we now know the shocking fates of all three siblings.

Warning! MAJOR SPOILERS for tonight’s series finale of Game of Thrones beyond this point.

Last week, Cersei and Jaime were reunited only for that reunion to be short-lived. While Jaime appeared to rescue Cersei as Daenerys burned down King’s Landing with her dragon in her push to take the Iron Throne, the pair became trapped in the crypts of the Red Keep and are soon buried when the Red Keep collapses around them. While they weren’t explicitly shown as being dead, most fans took the pair being buried in rubble while holding one another to be a pretty definitive end and tonight, that was confirmed. In the aftermath, Tyrion Lannister walks through what’s left of the Red Keep and discovers his brother’s hand in the rubble. As he uncovers more of it, he finds both Jaime and Cersei’s bodies. The star-crossed lovers/siblings are both, indeed dead.

