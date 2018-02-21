Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop Figures Give Daenerys Two New Looks

The dust has settled on Funko‘s big Toy Fair new release extravaganza, but we’re still picking through all of the figures to find the best stuff – like these new Game of Thrones Pops!

The major new release of the bunch is Daenerys seated on the Dragonstone Throne, wearing her outfit from the Season 7 episode The Queen’s Justice. You know – the one where Daenerys and Jon Snow meet for the first time. This figure can be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for April.

Next up is another Daenerys Targaryen figure sporting her white and grey coat from the episode Beyond the Wall. You can pre-order that figure here with shipment slated for April.

Rounding out the new Game of Thrones Funko Pop lineup we have the first Davos Seaworth figure, which can be pre-ordered right here. There’s also another Jon Snow figure that’s dressed for action beyond the wall. You can pre-order that figure here.

Other notable releases from Funko’s Toy Fair lineup included a ton of Disney characters, a new wave from Stephen King’s IT, the first Smallville line, the first Princess Bride line, and some hilarious figures for Deadpool 2. There were also some surprising additions like Mr. Rogers and some highly inappropriate characters from SNL.

If you’re interested in checking out everything that Funko announced for Toy Fair, head on over to our master Funko list. It contains links to pre-order all of the new figures. You might also want to head on over to ThinkGeek, because they have a big sale on over 150 Funko Pop figures going with discounts as high as 70%. The lineup includes figures that range from Bob Ross to Labyrinth. The sale won’t last long, so take advantage of it while you can (shipping is free on orders of $75 or more).

