Game of Thrones: George RR Martin Says 3 Successor Shows in Development

George RR Martin, the author of the books that inspired of Game of Thrones, says there are several shows set in the same universe being developed. After reports surfaced that plans some of those planned followup series are being canceled by HBO, Martin assures fans that at least three are still coming along just fine.

“We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development (I mislike the term ‘spinoffs;) at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely,” Martin wrote in a post to his blog. “The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer. What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories.”

Martin has made a similar tease before, referring to Fire & Blood, the book covering the fictional history of House Targaryen. The first volume was released in November 2018 with a second volume still planned. His tease suggests one of these in-development shows may cover some of the same subject matter.

The show that is not currently called The Long Night is, as Martin said, expected to shoot its pilot later this year. That series is set during Westeros’ Age of Heroes, the era when the Great Houses were first founded. SJ Clarkson is set to direct the pilot.

Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman confirmed that he was working on a successor series, but that project is now dead.

These other series may still be in development, but HBO programming president Casey Bloys has said that the network won’t begin production on a second spinoff until the first has been firmly established.

“We’re looking at an early summer shoot date for the pilot and we’re excited,” Bloys says. “SJ Clarkson is directing. Everything is moving ahead. We’re excited. No other plans to pick up anything else until we get that one going and then we’ll think about if there’s any other one that we want to make. We really just want to get this one going, get it off to pilot and then we’ll think about other options.”

Are you excited about the new shows set in the Game of Thrones universe? What do you think they’ll be about? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

