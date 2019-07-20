Game of Thrones’ Infamous Water Bottle Gave One Actor Major Anxiety

San Diego Comic-Con is currently in full swing and yesterday saw the possible final Game of Thrones panel. The event featured Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), and John Bradley (Sawwell Tarley). During the panel, Bradley addressed one of the season’s biggest blunders: the water bottle near his foot in the final episode. This was the second beverage mishap of the season after a coffee cup was infamously visible in a previous episode.

After confessing to having a phobia about getting in trouble, Bradley shared his feelings on the incident:

“You ask this question now after that whole ‘Pathological fear of getting in trouble,’ schtick. But no, I’ve always been someone who felt a lot of responsibility for things, or felt a lot of blame for things. And so when I saw [the water bottle], even though I knew it wasn’t mine… I’m right-handed, so if I was drinking a bottle I think I would put it on this side of my leg, but the bottle was one *this* side. So, as a conspiracy theory – I’m not trying to clear my name here – there’s a guy on this side that you may want to be looking at. I think I’ve taken enough blame for this one… When it was circulating I was thinking ‘Oh, Oh my god, the episode is ruined and it’s all my fault – pardon me for being thirsty.’ Give me a costume that’s not so heavy in Spain, and then I wouldn’t need to drink quite so much water. But there were several stages between that day and it being on TV where it could’ve been taken out.”

During the panel, Bradley also shared that his favorite line from series was “I always wanted to be a wizard,” because it reveals the core nature of his character’s difficult life.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently streaming on HBO.