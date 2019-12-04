Game of Thrones Star Iwan Rheon Cast as Leprechaun in American Gods Season 3

The upcoming third season of American Gods, the Starz series based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, will see a lot of changes. There are many new cast members joining the series, including Iwan Rheon. Rheon is best known for his arc on Game of Thrones as the sinister Ramsay Bolton, who was arguably the most loathed character on the entire series. According to a new post from an official American Gods Instagram account, the actor will be popping up in the show as a leprechaun named Liam Doyle. Based on the character description, it appears Rheon’s new role will be a lot more likable than Ramsay.

“🚨CASTING ALERT🚨Join us in welcoming @_iwanrheon as the charming, good-natured leprechaun, Liam Doyle👏👏👏,” they wrote.

In addition to Rheon, Dominique Jackson will play Ms. World in season three of the Starz series. She’s described as an incarnation of Mr. World, the leader of the new gods played by Crispin Glover. It’s unclear what this means for Glover’s future with the series. It isn’t the first time that the series experienced a chance in the cast. Gillian Anderson played Media in the first season of the series. She departed before season two, replaced by Kahyun Kim as New Media. Kristin Chenoweth’s Easter was also absent from the second season of American Gods. Easter will return later in the series, though whether Chenoweth will still be in the role is unknown.

In March, Starz renewed American Gods for its third season. At the same time, it announced that Chic Eglee will take over as the new showrunner.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” said Gaiman. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory. Thank you to Fremantle, Starz and Amazon for having faith in the series, to Bryan, Michael, and Jesse for bringing it this far, to all the cast and crew, and most of all to the viewers. It’s their love of the characters that took us to this point, and will take us on to the next chapter.”

