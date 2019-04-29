Game of Thrones Breaks Record for Most Tweeted-About Scripted TV Episode in History

While Avengers: Endgame is on a tear setting records left and right in theaters, Game of Thrones is hard at work setting records of its own with last night’s “The Long Night.” The halfway point of the show’s final season showcased the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell and as fate would have it, the episode was the most talked-about episode on social media in the history of scripted television.

According to Twitter, the hour-and-a-half long episode tallied over eight million mentions on social media, earning the second-straight record of the kind for Game of Thrones. “The Long Night” beat out this year’s season premiere, the previous record-holder for the most popular episode of television, according to the microblogging service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re breaking records over here! Last night’s episode of @GameOfThrones was the most Tweeted about episode of scripted television EVER with nearly 8 MILLION Tweets. 🐉📺 https://t.co/D5IVk8R9LX — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 29, 2019

Not only did “The Long Knight” break previous records, but it also shattered the number of tweets during the season premiere by nearly three million mentions. Though the series continues to be a cultural phenomenon, Game of Thrones writer and producer Bryan Cogman previously revealed the team never took potential fan reactions into account when developing the show’s final season.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman added. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do. We determined pretty early on that we would explore this idea of, “What would you do if you thought it was your last night on Earth?” It felt appropriate, and even necessary, at this stage in the game — no pun intended.”

Game of Thrones air Sunday nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

What’d you think of the Battle of Winterfell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!