Game of Thrones House Targaryen Prequel Pilot in the Works at HBO

A new Game of Thrones prequel is reportedly being developed and is said to focus on the Targaryen family, according to Deadline, who also claims that it could be close to getting a pilot order. If this information proves correct, it could still be a long way from the pilot being filmed and that pilot potentially being ordered to series, but fans of the Targaryen characters will surely be thrilled by the news. Author George R.R. Martin and Colony co-creator Ryan Condal are said to be the executive producers on the series, which will reportedly be inspired by Martin’s Fire & Blood book.

The outlet claimed the prequel series is “set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones and tracks the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.” Deadline also noted that, rather than being an additional prequel series that what was previously known, this project is a new take on a project that was previously confirmed as being in development back in 2017.

Over on Amazon, Fire & Blood is described, “Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen—the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria—took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.”

Throughout much of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen was a fan-favorite character who was believed to be one of the last in her line. The various stories about her family piqued audience interest in her family’s history, with news of this prequel sure to excite those fans.

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on Martin’s blog, this news might not come as a complete surprise, as it almost seems obvious that he was tipping off his fans about what the future might hold.

“Two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” Martin’s shared on his blog in May. “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories.”

The first Game of Thrones prequel pilot began shooting earlier this year.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.

