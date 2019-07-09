Game of Thrones Prequel Might Have Lannisters

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series is currently in the early days of production, meaning it will probably be a while until we find out exactly what lore the series covers. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, franchise creator George R.R. Martin provides the first clues of what to expect — potentially with regards to one of the franchise’s most famous families. As Martin explained, the beginning of the prequel series will predate the formation of the infamous Lannister family, so you shouldn’t expect to see them in the series right away.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” Martin revealed. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

But for those who are up on their larger Thrones lore, the Casterlys factoring into the series could be foreboding. That family were believed to be run out of their homes by Lann the Clever, who went on to form House Lannister. Granted, there’s nothing that currently indicates that that will be covered in the series, but given the fact that we know the Starks will play a role, anything feels possible at this point.

The currently-untitled prequel will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, with a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Miranda Richardson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Toby Regbo, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Naomi Ackie, Marquis Rodriguez, John Simms, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx.

“It’s a great world and great IP. We’re going to do the pilot, see how it goes,” HBO exec Casey Bloys said back in February. “Is it possible we do another one? Maybe. But I don’t want HBO to become a network that airs just Game of Thrones or Game of Thrones prequels. It should be said that Game of Thrones has been an incredible show for us but what we’re doing is a much more diversified slate so that we’re not in a position that we have to get the Game of Thrones franchise up and running or the lights are going out at HBO. That is not the situation and it never has been.

“We’re not going all-in Game of Thrones all the time. I do think it would be crazy not to try the prequel and to see what else is out there because George R.R. Martin has created this incredible universe and there’s a lot of different places you can go. But we want to be careful not to overdo it.”

