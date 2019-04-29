TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans are Freaking Out About Viserion in the Battle of Winterfell

The Battle of Winterfell is here. The Night King and his Army of the Dead are descending on Winterfell, giving fans of Game of Thrones a lot of epic moments in this third episode of the series’ eighth and final season. And with Daenerys in play as well, fans already knew that it was highly likely that in this battle, there would be dragons, but if social media is any indication, nothing could brace them for what they got when they actually took flight.

Head’s up, there are spoilers for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones below.

As fans of Game of Thrones are well aware, last season Dany lost one of her beloved dragons. Viserion fell saving Jon Snow and his expedition force from the White Walkers and the army of the dead at the Wight Hunt beyond the Wall. Killed by an ice spear, Viserion dies…only to come back as an Ice Dragon in the service of the Night King. With the Night King having a dragon and Dany and Jon having dragons, it was only a matter of time before there would be a dragon showdown and tonight? They delivered on that.

Not only did the Night King show up on Viserion back but the dragon wasted little time going after his brothers, Drogon and Rhaegal, in an intense dragon fight. Viserion with his blue fire turning on his brothers — as well as his mother, Dany — was more than many fans could handle. They completely went wild on Twitter at everything from Viserion’s arrival to that epic dragon fight and who can blame them? It was a dragon fight of epic proportions. Of course, things didn’t work out so well for Viserion in the end. The dragon met his end, again in a surprising and epic way.

Want to see what fans have to say about Viserion’s arrival and his attack on his brothers? Read on for some of our favorite reactions.

