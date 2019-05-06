Game of Thrones Reveals SPOILER is Pregnant

The latest episode of Game of Thrones is in full swing and fans are finding out what’s in store for Westeros after the Battle of Winterfell. Fans are still reeling over all of the terrible losses and surprising wins, and now that the Night King has been defeated, those who remain at Winterfell are celebrating their victory against the army of the dead.

In all of the celebrating, something extra special was revealed: Gilly is pregnant! Sam and Gilly broke the news to Jon in an adorable moment. Sam awkwardly attributed the pregnancy to boredom in Old Town, and Gilly hilariously told him Jon didn’t need an explanation. Gilly also told Jon that if they have a boy, they’re going to name him after Jon. Sweetly, Jon confessed that he hoped it was a girl.

Hopefully, Sam and Gilly are now safe from all the horror and can live their lives happily.

If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

What else do you think will happen in this episode? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

