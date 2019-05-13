Lena Headey Says Cersei Was Finally At Peace in Game of Thrones’ Most Chaotic Moment

After years of conversations about the eventual battle between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, the two finally met in Sunday’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones. Well, sort of. Their forces met, and Dany’s beloved dragon Drogon proved entirely too much for Cersei’s army. It didn’t take long for King’s Landing to fall, leading to the biggest moment in series history for Cersei.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

By the time the Red Keep was falling, Cersei was trapped underneath the castle with her brother, Jaime. She begged him to find some way for them to escape their fate, but Jaime knew that they were going to die in that dungeon together. He held her close and said, “Nothing else matters,” as the tunnel collapsed on top of them.

This was an odd, and surprisingly unceremonious way for Cersei to go out, but star Lena Headey feels as though her villainous character was in a moment of peace when she died, perhaps for the first time in the entire series.

“She starts off in this final season trapped in a web of her own making, as is usual with Cersei,” Headey told EW. “She’s desperately unhappy and everything that’s happened becomes more real than it ever has for her. She starts to lose control of the situation. She’s destroyed every good alliance, connection, love in her life — she was always destined to be alone. And until the very, very last minute, she is, as ever, in denial of what’s actually happening.”

Headey was initially conflicted about this ending, saying she wanted Cersei to “have some big piece or fight with somebody.” However, she soon came around to the idea of what the show was trying to do.

“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her,” she added. “They came into the world together and now they leave together.”

“I think the important thing is that Jaime had a chance at freedom [with Brienne] and finally liberated himself from Cersei, which I think the audience will be thrilled about,” Headey continued. “I think the biggest surprise is he came back for her. Cersei realizes just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It’s the most authentic connection she’s ever had. Ultimately they belong together. It’s maybe the first time that Cersei has been at peace.”

