Game of Thrones Fans Think Cersei Dies on Mother’s Day

In honor of Mother’s Day, Game of Thrones have flocked to Twitter to speculate the show might end up having one of it’s biggest deaths yet tonight. In the series’ penultimate episode, many fans think that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will finally be killed off, marking the end for one of the longest-tenured characters on the series.

With next week already serving as the swan song for the eight-season series, a lot has to happen over the course of the next two episodes and out of everyone on the show, Cersei might be the one playing with the biggest fire. Despite having the aid of Euron Greyjoy’s Iron Fleet and the Gold Company from Essos, the current holder of the Iron Throne will likely end up going to battle with the cobbled-together forces of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow and it surely won’t end up well for all involved.

See what fans are saying about the matriarch of House Lannister…

Compliments to the Chef

Killing Cersei on Mother’s Day would just be pic.twitter.com/BNo3RncMt5 — boldbraveBΔK (@boldbravefree) May 12, 2019

Oh…

Happy Mother’s Day Cersei… oh wait pic.twitter.com/DaSGhSdzCT — David McC (@DD_McC) May 12, 2019

Redeeming Qualities

Cersei is constantly being told her only redeemable quality is that she loves her children, she is definitely getting killed off on Mother’s Day. — Connor Stone (@csstone1492) May 12, 2019

Bye Cerleicia

Arrivederci

Happy Mother’s Day to the Mother of Dragons and, I guess, to Cersei too. I hope it is your last. #GameofThrones #TheLastWar pic.twitter.com/2VMcLgi0lO — Kate M. Colby (@KateMColby) May 12, 2019

Don’t Smile

Savages

Rude

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!



Cept for Cersei. I hope hers sucks. — Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) May 12, 2019

Party Time

Interesting #GameofThrones fact: Tywin Lannister died on Father’s Day…



This is about to be me if Cersei gets taken out tonight for Mother’s Daypic.twitter.com/HExZqdbeSX — Shahbaz Khan (@ShahbazMKhan) May 12, 2019

SMH