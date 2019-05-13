TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Are Ecstatic Over the CleganeBowl

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones! At long last, Gregor and Sandor Clegane […]

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones! At long last, Gregor and Sandor Clegane met once again met in the much-anticipated CleganeBowl — the fight fans have been hoping happened for the majority of the show.

With Dany razing King’s Landing, the brothers finally came face to face on the steps of the Red Keep and duked it out to the end, and a fitting end at that. Fighting punch for punch, neither of the brothers won — as they were each beating pretty badly, the two eventually tossed each other to their deaths.

Were you excited to finally see the Clegane brothers finally fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep scrolling to see what other fans are saying about it…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

