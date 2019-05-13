A Lot of Game of Thrones Fans Are Furious With Penultimate Episode

Well, the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones came and went on Sunday night, and Twitter turned into an absolute garbage fire. Millions of people watching online took to the social media site, with what seems like the overwhelming majority of them truly hating what they just witnessed.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

The second-to-last episode of the series burned everything to the ground, quite literally. Not only did the innocent people of King’s Landing suffer a tragic fate at the hands of Daenerys, but most of the folks on Twitter thought that series producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss did the exact same thing to the show itself.

It’s very clear that people aren’t happy with how everything went down, and we’ve got the receipts.

I knew when I signed up for Game of Thrones that it was gonna be death and violence but I thought the writing would at least be decent…I was wrong #Got — Kerri ❄️ Guillette (@Kerr_Frost) May 13, 2019

GAME OF THRONES is full on hilarious bad now. I’m starting to come around again! — Evan Saathoff (@evansaathoff) May 13, 2019

so you’ve decided to make dany the main villain with one episode left and no resolution what-so-ever for the cersei storyline…..#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/rv9nVp3oGJ — james mckenna (@chillhartman) May 13, 2019

The worst abuse of power in #GameofThrones was in the writing – The unwillingness or inability to deviate from a flawed plan. The unfaltering determination to arrive at a set conclusion. GoT is meant to be about the consequences of our choices. We just witnessed it. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) May 13, 2019

what they did to Jaime is absolutely infuriating. — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) May 13, 2019

I binged watch this show for this horrible ass episode? I honestly don’t understand what the writers were thinking the past two episodes. #GameofThrones HORRENDOUS. — Tyler Haines (@Ty_Haines) May 13, 2019

Cersei died as a victim and Dany is gonna die as a tyrant #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tcQzEh5ZqL — d r a c a r y s (@delenaslooch) May 13, 2019

What are my thoughts after watching the writers destroy years of character development you ask? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0hstwpH8tf — Kay (@Kayluhhhhh) May 13, 2019

someone really said, “yeah this would be a great scene”. SMH #DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PQn34h4AKw — Larry With a L (@MrBrijez) May 13, 2019

