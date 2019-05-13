Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5: SPOILER Betrays Daenerys

It seems family bonds may outweigh oaths of loyalty in the final days of Game of Thrones. SPOILERS for Game of Thrones season eight, episode five follow.

Since Jon Snow learned that he is a Targaryen and revealed that information to Daenerys there has been tension between them. Dany warned Jon not to share that information with anyone, but he insisted on telling his family. Sansa, in turn, told Tyrion Lannister about it, hoping to sow dissent among Dany’s ranks. It worked. Tyrion told Varys, and that didn’t end well for Varys.

Now, something similar is taking place with Dany’s Hand, Tyrion. After Varys’ execution, Dany informs Tyrion that Jaime Lannister was captured trying to bypass their army’s lines outside of King’s Landing to get into King’s Landing and to Cersei.

Varys makes his way from Dragonstone to the assembled forces outside of King’s Landing. He talks his way past the Unsullied guards to get a moment alone with Jaime. He convinces Jaime that he doesn’t need to die during the siege of King’s Landing. In fact, if Jaime can get in and convince Cersei to escape with him there may be no need for a siege at all.

This is plainly a betrayal of Dany’s trust and one that may cost Tyrion his life. But despite the antagonism that exists between Tyrion and his sister, he has always valued and loved his family. That loyalty to House Lannister, or at least the members of the house if the not the house in the abstract, still outweighs his loyalty to Dany.

Daenerys did warn Tyrion before he left that his next failure shall be his last. If Jaime’s release ends up coming back to haunt Tyrion, Dany, and their forces, Tyrion may end up the same way that Varys did.

What do you think of Tyrion betraying Dany to save Jaime? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

