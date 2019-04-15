The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Opening Credits Might Reveal Night King Location

The highly-anticipated eighth season of Game of Thrones is here and with it brought an entirely new opening title sequence that very well could spoiler a major aspect of the show. As with seasons past, the open title sequence continues its tradition of visiting the points in Westeros that the show visits on-screen over the course of the episode. This season’s sequence, however, how one certain change to it.

WARNING: Big Game of Thrones spoilers below. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the Season Eight premiere!

During the credits, we see the breached wall, which “spews” ice forward to Last Hearth, but suddenly stops there. Fans watching the show last night should recognize the castle as the stronghold of the House Umber, which apparently fell when the Night King murdered Ned Umber, changing him into a wight. Fans were quick to speculate that after the Umber revelation, the ice in the credits will presumably follow the Night King and his army as they wage war against the houses and lords of Westeros.

u/ThrowawayForNosy first brought attention to the theory on Reddit, with most of the Game of Thrones fandom joining on board with the thought process. It’s a completely plausible scenario which will likely get confirmed this weekend, depending on how the second episode of the season pans out.

“Just finished watching the new episode and immediately rewatched the intro online,” the theorist says. “We see the breach in the wall and blue “ice” flowing south. It stops at Last Hearth which is where we saw the boy (forget his name) on the wall in the arm spiral. I’m betting the ice is going to change every week to show the Night King’s advance.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

What do you think Game of Thrones fans? Is the blue ice during the opening credits tracking the Night King as he moves through Westeros? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

