What Time Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere Date Reveal?

Game of Thrones fans won’t have to wait long to find out when the show’s final season debuts.

Over the weekend, HBO teased that Thrones‘ final season release date would be announced soon, as tied to the Season 3 premiere of True Detective. So, when should fans keep their eyes peeled for the release date?

True Detective is poised to debut tonight, January 13th at 9/8c, and given how HBO likes to air commercials and promos in between programs ending and beginning, that theoretically means that the Thrones announcement should come shortly before the episode begins. Ocean’s 8 will be airing before True Detective starting at 7:05/6:05c, and the film has a runtime of 1 hour and 51 minutes. This means that the film should finish airing around 8:56/7:56c, leaving around four minutes of time for HBO to air their commercials — including something Thrones related.

Granted, fans can already probably deduce what the Thrones premiere date might be, seeing as there are only four Sundays in April. But given the amount of hype surrounding the show’s eighth and final season, it’s easy to see why fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for any sort of update.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Kit Harington, who stars in the series as Jon Snow, said in a recent interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said in a previous interview. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season is expected to debut sometime in April of 2019.