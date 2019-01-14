‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Have a Bizarre Theory on Why Bran Is Absent From New Teaser

The teaser for Game of Thrones‘ final season has sparked quite a few questions amongst fans — including a particularly creative one.

The teaser, which was released by HBO on Sunday, shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) coming together in the royal crypt, only to be interrupted by a flurry of ice entering the tomb. As some have been quick to point out, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) was the only Stark child missing from the proceedings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Or… was he actually there all along?

A growing theory amongst Game of Thrones fans has been that Bran could accidentally turn into the Night King at some point in the final season, as a result of the time-traveling and warging that he is able to do as the new Three-Eyed Raven. The idea would be that Bran travels through time to save the human race, only to get stuck in the body of the Night King, something that ultimately can’t be undone.

OKAY SO. I have been slowly allowing the Bran = Night King theory seep into my brain as time passes. And this trailer… There’s one living Stark who’s not apparently “invited” into the Winterfell Crypt. But then, it seems that maybe he shows up, but he brings cold with him. //t.co/pWY8naQUsL — diet_glitter (@thelastglitter) January 14, 2019

You laughed at my ‘Bran is the Night King because they have a similar facial structure’ theory for years but who feels ridiculous now. //t.co/uQKe3sQuZo — james (@J__m__8) January 14, 2019

As exciting as this is, the first thing I noticed was the absence of Bran. The only people in the crypt are the remaining Starks, Jon, Sansa, and Arya. So where’s Bran? That’s when the cold rushes in, the Night King. //t.co/aJzuKuivMA — Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 14, 2019

But as some have also posited, there’s a chance that Bran’s role as the Three-Eyed Raven prevents him from getting a statue in the crypt, as he technically might not actually have a human form anymore.

Then again, there’s the possibility that this teaser isn’t even canon in the grand scheme of things, especially going off of some of Thrones’ previous trailers.

Either way, it sounds like some interesting things could be in store for Bran in Thrones’ final season, now that he has been given these powers.

“I think the thing with Bran is that he’s had to change massively.” Hempstead-Wright explained back in 2017. “His circumstances are pretty bad, but overall I think Bran has maintained his sense of being good. He hasn’t gone, like, ‘Oh man, I have all these amazing powers now, let’s mess some things up!’”

“What’s been important has been taking this new role and that’s what Bran has done his whole life. He suddenly lost his legs, and then his family got killed, and then his house burned down, so it’s like, okay, ‘Now I’m in this forest with all these random people, and now I’m having weird dreams.’ But what Bran is thinking of above anything else is this sense of responsibility and purpose and not just being a kid anymore and doing whatever he wants to do. Bran has certainly understood that this is out of his control now. He’s a piece on the chessboard that has to make a move, and he hasn’t got any moves.”

What do you think of the theory that Bran could become the Night King? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14th on HBO.