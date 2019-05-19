Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner Says Goodbye to Sansa Stark

Tonight is the night Game of Thrones finally comes to an end. Fans across the world are devoting their day to the Game of Thrones series finale, and many have taken to the Internet to express their gratitude for the series. The show’s cast have also posted about the show’s ending, including Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly). The latest in a long line of heartwarming posts comes from Sophie Turner, the actor best known for playing Sansa Stark.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything,” she wrote.

Many fans and friends commented on the post.

“I am tearing up,” HBO wrote.

“You are the winner, sis,” @lbaini commented.

“Major Squad Goals. Thank you so much for the best show ever,” @gaemofthrones added.

Even Turner’s new sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, commented with an “Awww.”

Now that the show is coming to an end, fans are eager to find out who will survive the series. The deaths from this season have already included Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Jorah Mormont, Missandei, Theon Greyjoy, Varys, The Hound, The Mountain, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, Dolorous Edd, Euron Greyjoy, Qyburn, Rhaegal, and the Night King.

The big question remains of who will live and who will end up on the Iron Throne. If you’re worried that your remaining favorites won’t make it, your feelings are valid. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs tonight on HBO TV at 9pm EST