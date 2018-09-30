Fans Can Visit Secretive ‘Game of Thrones’ Sets for the First Time

If you’ve ever wanted to vacation in Winterfell or take a trip to Kings Landing, a new tourism effort might make your dreams come true.

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, several sets from Game of Thrones will be converted into tourist attractions. This would mark a new level of Game of Thrones-themed tourism, as fans have not been allowed on the sets of the HBO series for quite some time.

“The Game of Thrones Legacy attractions will be on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen,” HBO says in an official press release. “Each site will feature not only the breathtaking sets, but will also exhibit displays of costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models, and other production materials. The visitor experience will be enhanced by state-of-the-art digital content and interactive materials which will showcase some of the digital wizardry the series is known for.”

Considering how much Game of Thrones has helped boost Northern Ireland tourism – as well as the intricate nature of the show’s sents – it isn’t too hard to see why this project has begun. The effort might involve the standing sets for Winterfell, Castle Black, and Kings Landing, as well as a studio tour of Linen Mill Studios.

“While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros,” said John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI. “The Game of Thrones Legacy project will be a game changer for Northern Ireland on the global tourism level.”

It’s unclear exactly how this tourism project will evolve from there, but it will surely be a positive notion to fans who are worried about the upcoming final season.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said in a recent interview. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to air sometime in 2019.