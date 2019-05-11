Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Passionately Denies Responsibility For Coffee Cup, Blames Emilia Clarke

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and the latest episode, “The Last of the Starks,” saw an error that took the Internet by storm. There was a coffee cup accidentally left in one of the scenes, and the cast of the show have been hilariously placing the blame on each other. During a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) took a stance on who the culprit is: Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen).

During the segment, Fallon played a video of Turner’s new husband, Joe Jonas, accusing her of being the person to blame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’re definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?,” Jonas asked.

“Yes! It was you!,” Fallon added.

“Okay, let’s clear this up!,” Turner began.

Fallon then showed a pretty damning photo of Turner standing with Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) while holding a coffee cup. However, Turner was quick to dispute the claim.

“Right, Detective Pikachu,” she joked. “For all of you guys that watch Game of Thrones, and this is a spoiler for a couple of episodes ago, this girl dies!,” she said pointing to Ramsey. “This is from the episode after she dies,” Turner explains pointing to the coffee cup photo. “So why am I holding this coffee cup? That’s in a different scene. And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea, and everything, so I’m gonna just go with… I mean, look who it’s placed in front of,” she added. “Emilia Clarke! She’s the culprit.”

There you have it! Turner officially places the blame on Clarke. However, the Mother of Dragons has her own theory on who left the coffee cup onset: Jason Momoa.

Who do you think was responsible for the infamous cup blunder? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!