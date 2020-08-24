Game of Thrones Star Reunites With Iconic Prop From Series

Game of Thrones may not have ended with Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne, but the beloved character did end up with some substantial power when all was said and done. Sansa was named the Queen in the North, ruling over the northern part of Westeros while her brother Bran sat on the Iron Throne. One year after the show's ending, Sophie Turner — who played Sansa through the entire series — is finally getting her throne. Over the weekend, the actress shared that Sansa's Northern Throne had made the trip from Winterfell to her home.

Turner posted a photo of the wooden throne on her Instagram story, showing off all of the intricate wood carvings that grace the piece of furniture. Over the picture she included the caption, "Welcome Home," confirming that it would now be residing with her and husband Joe Jonas.

(Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram)

Turner starred in all eight seasons of Game Thrones, essentially growing up while working on the show. She was 13 when she initially got the part of Sansa and 23 when the finale aired last year. In honor of that final episode, Turner posted a touching tribute to the show, and her character, on Instagram.

"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery, and what true strength really is," Turner wrote in the post. "Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on..at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me."

"To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have asked for," she continued. "Without you I wouldn't be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything."

What do you think of Sophie Turner's new addition? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.