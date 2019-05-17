Stephen King Says He Loves Game of Thrones Season 8

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season has courted quite a lot of negative attention in recent weeks, but it looks like one iconic writer isn’t part of the hate. Stephen King recently took to Twitter to share his support for the show, revealing that he loves everything including the most controversial moment of last week’s “The Bells”.

I’ve loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King’s Landing. There’s been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it’s just because people don’t want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things… — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2019

While some obviously won’t agree with King’s comments, he arguably does have a point in the notion that people might not “want any ending”. Even as petitions have come up asking for the season to be remade, and various theories have attempted to retcon parts of the episode, it’s hard to deny that the ending of the iconic HBO series would be iconic anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, shared before the season started. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” co-showrunner David Benioff explained earlier this month. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

What do you think of King’s take on the recent Game of Thrones backlash? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The final season of Game of Thrones concludes this Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.